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<p>2013 Buick Encore, Style Performance and Economy, All  wheel drive, Remote start Pearl White with charcoal gray interior, features a Powerful yet Economical 1.4 litre engine. Options include, Power Sunroof, Reverse camera, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.  See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2016 Buick Encore

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14035650

2016 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Contact Seller
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN KL4CJ2SM3GB577779

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 Buick Encore, Style Performance and Economy, All  wheel drive, Remote start Pearl White with charcoal gray interior, features a Powerful yet Economical 1.4 litre engine. Options include, Power Sunroof, Reverse camera, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.  See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-3793

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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2016 Buick Encore