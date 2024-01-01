SOLD
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Veloster, local Manitoba vehicle
-FRESH SAFETY ✅
-CLEAN TITLE ✅
-FREE 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 KM WARRANTY ✅
-2-WEEK EXCHANGE POLICY ✅
-EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ✅
-CARFAX AVAILABLE ✅
-READY TO GO
FEATURES:
-Cruise Control
-Heated Seats (driver & passenger)
-Keyless Entry
-Push Button Start
-Electric Mirrors
-Traction Control
-Air Conditioning
-Power Steering
-Power Windows
-Power Mirrors
And more
Contact for more details
