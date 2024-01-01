Menu
120,000 KM

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD8EU205084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Veloster, local Manitoba vehicle

 

-FRESH SAFETY ✅

-CLEAN TITLE ✅

-FREE 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 KM WARRANTY ✅

-2-WEEK EXCHANGE POLICY ✅

-EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ✅

-CARFAX AVAILABLE ✅

-READY TO GO 

 

✴️FINANCE AVAILABLE 

✴️99.9% Approval Rate 

✴️Great Credit History  

✴️Bad Credit History 

✴️New Canadian Status 

✴️Declared Bankruptcy 

✴️Payments in Collections 

✴️Been Turned Down by Banks 

✴️No Credit History 

✴️Good Credit History 

✴️Made Late Payments 

 

FEATURES:

-Cruise Control

-Heated Seats (driver & passenger)

-Keyless Entry

-Push Button Start

-Electric Mirrors 

-Traction Control 

-Air Conditioning

-Power Steering 

-Power Windows

-Power Mirrors 

 

And more

 

Contact for more details 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

VC Motors

431-338-3636

