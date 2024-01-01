SOLD
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr coupe in mint condition with fantastic features, clean history, no claims
SAFETIED✅
Clean title✅
Finance available✅
Good and bad credit
O$ down available✅
Ready to go✅
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Mirror Link
Back-up camera
Panoramic sunroof
Heated seats - driver and passenger
Parking distance control (pdc)
Leather seats
Navigation
Cruise Control
Traction Control
Electric adjustable mirrors
Apply today drive today
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
431-338-3636