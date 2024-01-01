Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

120,712 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Remote Start | NAV |

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Remote Start | NAV |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,712KM
VIN 1C4BJWEGXEL259986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Auxiliary audio input jack
aux audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Premium Amplifier

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Powertrain

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

