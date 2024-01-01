$23,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Prestige | Locally Owned | 1 Owner | New Tires
Location
Winnipeg Land Rover
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-0756
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black
- Interior Colour ESPRESSO/IVORY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Seize Unmatched Luxury Jump fast on this 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige Before Its Gone!
This is the one you've been waiting for - this vehicle is going to FLY out of here.
Embrace luxury and performance in a stunning package with our 2014 Range Rover Evoque Prestige. This one-owner gem has been meticulously maintained exclusively at our dealership, ensuring near pristine condition. With just over 36,000 KM on the odometer, it's remarkably low for its year, making it a rare find. The vehicle comes equipped with a brand new set of tires, ready to take on any adventure.
The Evoque's Prestige trim elevates every journey with its rich array of features. Experience the superior comfort of leather upholstery, advanced navigation systems, and a premium Meridian sound system that brings your music to life. Ambient lighting sets the mood inside, while an electrically adjustable drivers seat with memory function ensures optimum comfort on every drive. Safety and convenience are paramount with parking assist, a rearview camera, and blind-spot monitoring.
Standard features include a panoramic glass roof that brightens the cabin, dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort, and keyless entry for seamless access. The vehicles agile handling is supported by an efficient turbocharged engine, providing both power and economy.
Dont miss out on owning this exceptional example of sophistication and durability.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
