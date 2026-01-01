$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Frontier
SV **New Arrival**
2014 Nissan Frontier
SV **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2014 Nissan Frontier SV **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Sliding Rear Window. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
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Exterior
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Seating
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Additional Features
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
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204-772-XXXX(click to show)
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204-772-2411