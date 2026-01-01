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Check out this 2014 Nissan Frontier SV **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16 x 7.0J Alloy, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Sliding Rear Window. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2014 Nissan Frontier

167,559 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Frontier

SV **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14174317

2014 Nissan Frontier

SV **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV4EN713115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2014 Nissan Frontier SV **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier features the following options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, and Sliding Rear Window. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2014 Nissan Frontier