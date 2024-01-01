2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>2015 Chevy Cruze 2 LT fully loaded with fantastic features in Mint Condition, Low kms</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>SAFETIED✅</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Clean title✅</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>3 Months Warranty included✅ </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Finance available✅</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Good and bad credit</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>O$ down available✅</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Ready to go✅</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Backup Camera</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Sunroof </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Push Start </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Remote starter</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Leather interior</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Heated seats- driver and passenger </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Power Driver Seat</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Electric Mirrors</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Cruise Control </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>1.4L fuel efficient car</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Apply today drive today</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Extended warranty available</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

  1. 1708917595
  2. 1708917595
  3. 1708917595
  4. 1708917595
  5. 1708917595
  6. 1708917595
  7. 1708917595
  8. 1708917595
  9. 1708917595
  10. 1708917594
  11. 1708917595
  12. 1708917594
  13. 1708917595
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB0F7144930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevy Cruze 2 LT fully loaded with fantastic features in Mint Condition, Low kms

 

SAFETIED✅

Clean title✅

3 Months Warranty included✅ 

Finance available✅

Good and bad credit

O$ down available✅

Ready to go✅

 

Backup Camera

Keyless Entry

Sunroof 

Push Start 

Remote starter

Leather interior

Heated seats- driver and passenger 

Power Driver Seat

Electric Mirrors

Cruise Control 

 

1.4L fuel efficient car

 

Apply today drive today

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From VC Motors

Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT 226,315 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 135,760 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 197,577 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email VC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

Call Dealer

431-338-XXXX

(click to show)

431-338-3636

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
SOLD
VC Motors

431-338-3636

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze