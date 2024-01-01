SOLD
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Cruze 1LT with RS Sports Package which gives a stunning look from spoiler to size skirts, front and rear bumper, all factory, low Kms
SAFETIED ✅
Clean title ✅
Finance available ✅
Good and bad credit ✅
O$ down available ✅
Ready to go ✅
Remote starter
Sunroof
Pioneer sound system
Backup camera
Satellite and onstar
Fog lights
Variable audio inputs
Apply today drive today
Extended warranty available
Vehicle Features
VC Motors
