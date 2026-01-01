$6,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,733 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD – $6,990 + tax
Mileage: 271,733 km (Highway Kilometres)
VIN: 2GNFLFEK6F6177044
Status: Clean Title, Fresh Manitoba Safety!
Get winter-ready with this affordable All-Wheel Drive Equinox! This SUV offers excellent traction for Manitoba roads and comes fully safetied. Despite the higher kilometres, it runs strong and is equipped with brand new all-weather tires, making it a budget-friendly option for a daily driver or first car.
Key Features:
✅ AWD System – Confidence in snow and bad weather
✅ New All-Weather Tires – Save money, drive safely year-round
✅ Remote Start – Warm up the car before you get in
✅ Heated Seats – Essential comfort for winter
✅ 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel-efficient daily driving
✅ Backup Camera – Easy parking and reversing
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Power Windows & Locks
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call/Text (431) 816-7269 to book a test drive today!
#ChevyEquinox #AWD #Winnipeg #WinterReady #HiruAuto #Safetied #BudgetSUV #ManitobaCars
Vehicle Features
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
