Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2><strong>2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD – $6,990 + tax</strong><br><strong>Mileage:</strong> 271,733 km (Highway Kilometres)<br><strong>VIN:</strong> 2GNFLFEK6F6177044<br><strong>Status:</strong> Clean Title, Fresh Manitoba Safety!</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2>Get winter-ready with this affordable All-Wheel Drive Equinox! This SUV offers excellent traction for Manitoba roads and comes fully safetied. Despite the higher kilometres, it runs strong and is equipped with brand new all-weather tires, making it a budget-friendly option for a daily driver or first car.</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2><strong>Key Features:</strong><br>✅ <strong>AWD System</strong> – Confidence in snow and bad weather<br>✅ <strong>New All-Weather Tires</strong> – Save money, drive safely year-round<br>✅ <strong>Remote Start</strong> – Warm up the car before you get in<br>✅ <strong>Heated Seats</strong> – Essential comfort for winter<br>✅ <strong>2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Fuel-efficient daily driving<br>✅ <strong>Backup Camera</strong> – Easy parking and reversing<br>✅ <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong><br>✅ <strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2><strong>📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg</strong><br>📞 <strong>Call/Text (431) 816-7269 to book a test drive today!</strong></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2>#ChevyEquinox #AWD #Winnipeg #WinterReady #HiruAuto #Safetied #BudgetSUV #ManitobaCars</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

271,733 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13486484

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

  1. 1768678333027
  2. 1768678333503
  3. 1768678333955
  4. 1768678334387
  5. 1768678334859
  6. 1768678335279
  7. 1768678335696
  8. 1768678336171
  9. 1768678336618
  10. 1768678337060
  11. 1768678337493
  12. 1768678337932
  13. 1768678338348
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
271,733KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK6F6177044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,733 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD – $6,990 + tax
Mileage: 271,733 km (Highway Kilometres)
VIN: 2GNFLFEK6F6177044
Status: Clean Title, Fresh Manitoba Safety!

Get winter-ready with this affordable All-Wheel Drive Equinox! This SUV offers excellent traction for Manitoba roads and comes fully safetied. Despite the higher kilometres, it runs strong and is equipped with brand new all-weather tires, making it a budget-friendly option for a daily driver or first car.

Key Features:
✅ AWD System – Confidence in snow and bad weather
✅ New All-Weather Tires – Save money, drive safely year-round
✅ Remote Start – Warm up the car before you get in
✅ Heated Seats – Essential comfort for winter
✅ 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel-efficient daily driving
✅ Backup Camera – Easy parking and reversing
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Power Windows & Locks

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call/Text (431) 816-7269 to book a test drive today!

#ChevyEquinox #AWD #Winnipeg #WinterReady #HiruAuto #Safetied #BudgetSUV #ManitobaCars

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT 117,742 KM SOLD
Used 2011 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Sle-2 143,449 KM SOLD
Used 2014 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149
2014 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149" BIG HORN 263,662 KM $15,499 + tax & lic

Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

204-589-XXXX

(click to show)

204-589-6047

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2015 Chevrolet Equinox