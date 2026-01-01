$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT All-wheel Drive Automatic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT All-wheel Drive Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4762
- Mileage 109,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2015 CHEVY EQUINOX AWD 109,430 KM
ECOTEC 2.4L
4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REMOTE START
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $11999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
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204-774-8900