Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p >2015 CHEVY EQUINOX AWD 109,430 KM</p> <p >ECOTEC 2.4L </p> <p >4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p >**Clean Title**</p> <p >**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p > </p> <p >FEATURES:</p> <p >5 PASSENGER</p> <p >AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p >AM/FM/CD</p> <p >AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</p> <p >BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p >BLUETOOTH</p> <p >CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p >HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p >POWER LOCKS</p> <p >POWER STEERING</p> <p >POWER WINDOWS</p> <p >REMOTE START</p> <p >TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p > </p> <p >Asking $11999 + taxes</p> <p >** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p >** Warranty Available **</p> <p > </p> <p >Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p >Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p >1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p >www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p > </p> <p >While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p> <p > </p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

109,430 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT All-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14201378

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 14201378
  2. 14201378
  3. 14201378
  4. 14201378
  5. 14201378
  6. 14201378
  7. 14201378
  8. 14201378
  9. 14201378
  10. 14201378
  11. 14201378
  12. 14201378
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
109,430KM
VIN 2GNFLFEK8F6359747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4762
  • Mileage 109,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2015 CHEVY EQUINOX AWD 109,430 KM


ECOTEC 2.4L 


4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE START


TRACTION CONTROL


 


Asking $11999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

Used 2017 Jaguar XE 4dr Sedan I4 Prestige for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Jaguar XE 4dr Sedan I4 Prestige 142,944 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic 129,141 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan CVT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan CVT 173,350 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2015 Chevrolet Equinox