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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2017 JAGUAR XE PRESTIGE AWD 142,944 KM</p> <p>2.0L DIESEL TURBO</p> <p>4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS</p> <p>HILL DESCENT CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>SUNROOF/MOONROOF</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $15999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2017 Jaguar XE

142,944 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jaguar XE

4dr Sedan I4 Prestige

Watch This Vehicle
14165673

2017 Jaguar XE

4dr Sedan I4 Prestige

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,944KM
VIN SAJAK4BN3HA974500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4631
  • Mileage 142,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2017 JAGUAR XE PRESTIGE AWD 142,944 KM


2.0L DIESEL TURBO


4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/RADIO


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS


HILL DESCENT CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


SUNROOF/MOONROOF


TRACTION CONTROL


 


Asking $15999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2017 Jaguar XE