Hey friend! Get ready for Ride Times March into Luck Sale! This March, were all about mixing luck with adventure on the road. Were building on our solid rep for top-notch service and getting inspired by springs fresh start vibes. Our March into Luck Sale is here to make finding your next car feel like an exciting treasure hunt. Find Your Perfect Ride: Check out our awesome lineup of 80-120 hand-picked, high-quality cars. With most priced under $30,000, its like finding a lucky four-leaf clover when you spot your dream car. Sweet Deals Just for March: Weve tweaked our prices to give you the best deals, making owning that dream car more than just wishful thinkingits meant to be. Financing That Feels Like Finding a Pot of Gold: Get in on our flexible payment plans, including a cool No Payments For 90 Days option (on approved credit). With some of the best rates going, getting into your new ride is as easy as striking gold. Quality You Can Trust: Every car we sell passes a thorough safety check and comes with a detailed CarFax report, so you know your new start is in good hands. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program means were always here to take care of your car, saving you money down the road. Get in Touch Your Way: Whether you want to shoot us a text at 204-400-1965, check out our cars online atfast.ridetime.ca, drop by in person for the full experience, or chat with us athttps://m.me/ridetime, were here to help you find your treasure. Celebrate Good Fortune: The March into Luck Sale isnt just a saleits a celebration of landing the perfect car at the perfect time. Lets make this March one to remember with deals that feel like the luck youve been hoping for. Come join us for the March into Luck Sale and let luck lead the way to your new car! Good Luck, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)

2015 Kia Sorento

134,610 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

2015 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKT3A61FG578602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Satin Metal Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24009A
  • Mileage 134,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Kia Sorento