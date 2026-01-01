2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

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<br> MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=in.61in. data-end=in.64in. /> 7-Speed Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.94in. data-end=in.97in. /> 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.119in. data-end=in.122in. /> Paddle Shifters<br data-start=in.137in. data-end=in.140in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.157in. data-end=in.160in. /> Electric Power Steering<br data-start=in.183in. data-end=in.186in. /> Cruise ControlSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=in.233in. data-end=in.236in. /> Backup Camera<br data-start=in.249in. data-end=in.252in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.280in. data-end=in.283in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.299in. data-end=in.302in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.312in. data-end=in.315in. /> Brake Assist<br data-start=in.327in. data-end=in.330in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.361in. data-end=in.364in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.386in. data-end=in.389in. /> Child Safety Rear Door Locks<br data-start=in.417in. data-end=in.420in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.440in. data-end=in.443in. /> LED Headlights<br data-start=in.457in. data-end=in.460in. /> LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=in.486in. data-end=in.489in. /> LED Turn Signal IndicatorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.568in. data-end=in.571in. /> Central Display Screen<br data-start=in.593in. data-end=in.596in. /> USB Input<br data-start=in.605in. data-end=in.608in. /> HD Radio<br data-start=in.616in. data-end=in.619in. /> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=in.648in. data-end=in.651in. /> Voice Command Capability<br data-start=in.675in. data-end=in.678in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.691in. data-end=in.694in. /> Push Button Start<br data-start=in.711in. data-end=in.714in. /> Premium Audio System<br data-start=in.734in. data-end=in.737in. /> Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats<br data-start=in.813in. data-end=in.816in. /> Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=in.833in. data-end=in.836in. /> Power Driver Seat<br data-start=in.853in. data-end=in.856in. /> Power Passenger Seat<br data-start=in.876in. data-end=in.879in. /> 3 Position Memory Seats<br data-start=in.902in. data-end=in.905in. /> Dual Zone Climate Control<br data-start=in.930in. data-end=in.933in. /> Leather Seating Surfaces<br data-start=in.957in. data-end=in.960in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.973in. data-end=in.976in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.992in. data-end=in.995in. /> Power Heated Mirrors<br data-start=in.1015in. data-end=in.1018in. /> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.1050in. data-end=in.1053in. /> Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1077in. data-end=in.1080in. /> Center Console Storage<br data-start=in.1102in. data-end=in.1105in. /><br>EXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights<br data-start=in.1168in. data-end=in.1171in. /> LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=in.1197in. data-end=in.1200in. /> Panoramic Glass Roof<br data-start=in.1220in. data-end=in.1223in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1235in. data-end=in.1238in. /> Chrome Exterior Trim<br data-start=in.1258in. data-end=in.1261in. /> Body Colour Door Handles<br data-start=in.1285in. data-end=in.1288in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1307in. data-end=in.1310in. /> Rear Spoiler<br data-start=in.1322in. data-end=in.1325in. /> Privacy Glass<br data-start=in.1338in. data-end=in.1341in. /> Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System<br data-start=in.1407in. data-end=in.1410in. /> Hill Start Assist<br data-start=in.1427in. data-end=in.1430in. /> Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1479in. data-end=in.1482in. /> Stock Number#4863<br data-start=in.1499in. data-end=in.1502in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self<br><br>

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

182,300 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC GLA 250 l Panoramic Sunroof l Back Up Cam l HTD Seats l Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle
14145625

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC GLA 250 l Panoramic Sunroof l Back Up Cam l HTD Seats l Power Tailgate

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,300KM
VIN WDCTG4GBXFJ061957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,300 KM

Vehicle Description


MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
7-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Paddle Shifters
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Cruise ControlSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring
Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Turn Signal IndicatorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity
Central Display Screen
USB Input
HD Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Command Capability
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Premium Audio System
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
3 Position Memory Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage

EXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Glass Roof
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Exterior Trim
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System
Hill Start Assist
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4863
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA