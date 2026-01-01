$12,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC GLA 250 l Panoramic Sunroof l Back Up Cam l HTD Seats l Power Tailgate
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC GLA 250 l Panoramic Sunroof l Back Up Cam l HTD Seats l Power Tailgate
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
182,300KM
VIN WDCTG4GBXFJ061957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 182,300 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
7-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Paddle Shifters
Drive Mode Select
Electric Power Steering
Cruise ControlSAFETYBlind Spot Monitoring
Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Turn Signal IndicatorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity
Central Display Screen
USB Input
HD Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Command Capability
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Premium Audio System
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
3 Position Memory Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
EXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Glass Roof
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Exterior Trim
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System
Hill Start Assist
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4863
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA