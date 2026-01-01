2019 Tesla Model 3

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<br>MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE<br><br>Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive<br>Long Range Battery<br>Electric Powertrain<br>Single-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>Regenerative Braking System<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Power Steering<br><br>SAFETY<br><br>Autosteer Included<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Automatic Emergency Braking<br>Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Lane Departure Avoidance<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Rear View Camera<br>360-Degree Camera System<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>Traction Control<br>ABS Brakes<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br>Advanced Airbag System<br>Child Safety Locks<br>8 Exterior Cameras<br>Ultrasonic Sensors<br><br>TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT<br><br>Large Touchscreen Display<br>Navigation System<br>Bluetooth Connectivity<br>Premium Audio System<br>Voice Command System<br>Wireless Phone Connectivity<br>USB Charging Ports<br>Wi-Fi Connectivity<br>Over-the-Air Software Updates<br>Keyless Entry<br>Phone Key Capability<br>Remote Vehicle Access App<br>Digital Driver Information Display<br><br>COMFORT / INTERIOR<br><br>Black Interior<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual Zone Climate Control<br>Power Front Seats<br>Memory Driver Seat<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Folding Mirrors<br>Premium Interior Trim<br>Split Folding Rear Seats<br>Center Console Storage<br>Tinted Glass Roof<br><br>EXTERIOR / STYLING<br><br>Red Exterior Paint<br>LED Headlights<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Flush Door Handles<br>Alloy Wheels<br>Body Colour Mirrors<br>Body Colour Door Handles<br>Glass Roof<br>Black Exterior Trim<br>Aerodynamic Exterior Design<br><br>OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY<br><br>All-Wheel Drive Capability<br>Traction Management System<br>Long Range Driving Capability<br>Regenerative Braking Control<br><br>DEALER PERMIT #4611<br>Stock Number#4896<br>McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br>IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2019 Tesla Model 3

169,032 KM

Details Description

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14145631

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
169,032KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0KF366107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4896
  • Mileage 169,032 KM

Vehicle Description


MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE

Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering

SAFETY

Autosteer Included
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
360-Degree Camera System
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
8 Exterior Cameras
Ultrasonic Sensors

TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT

Large Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
Wireless Phone Connectivity
USB Charging Ports
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access App
Digital Driver Information Display

COMFORT / INTERIOR

Black Interior
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Memory Driver Seat
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Tinted Glass Roof

EXTERIOR / STYLING

Red Exterior Paint
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Flush Door Handles
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Mirrors
Body Colour Door Handles
Glass Roof
Black Exterior Trim
Aerodynamic Exterior Design

OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY

All-Wheel Drive Capability
Traction Management System
Long Range Driving Capability
Regenerative Braking Control

DEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4896
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$22,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2019 Tesla Model 3