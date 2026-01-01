$22,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
2019 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
169,032KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0KF366107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4896
- Mileage 169,032 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE
Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering
SAFETY
Autosteer Included
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
360-Degree Camera System
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
8 Exterior Cameras
Ultrasonic Sensors
TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT
Large Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
Wireless Phone Connectivity
USB Charging Ports
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access App
Digital Driver Information Display
COMFORT / INTERIOR
Black Interior
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Memory Driver Seat
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Tinted Glass Roof
EXTERIOR / STYLING
Red Exterior Paint
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Flush Door Handles
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Mirrors
Body Colour Door Handles
Glass Roof
Black Exterior Trim
Aerodynamic Exterior Design
OFF ROAD / CAPABILITY
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Traction Management System
Long Range Driving Capability
Regenerative Braking Control
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4896
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2019 Tesla Model 3