2015 Nissan Leaf

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***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****ABSOLUTELY NO GAS STATION VISITS WITH THIS NISSAN LEAF! PURE ELECTRIC, CHARGE AT HOME OR AT CHARGERS! SAVE ON FUEL ALL DAY EVERY DAY! DRIVES LIKE A REGULAR VEHICLE, SAVE ON MAINTENANCE! AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CRUISE, AC, ABS, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOYS, GREAT SIZED TRUNK, SEATS 5, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, SERVICED AND 2 KEYS! *****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Regenerative braking system, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: electric / variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.3 in., Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery / maintenance due, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Electric charge cord: 120 volt, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772, Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours, Electric motor miles per charge: 84, EV battery capacity: 24 kWh, EV on-board charger rating: 6.6 kW, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

2015 Nissan Leaf

121,835 KM

Details Description Features

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Nissan Leaf

S

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14405515

2015 Nissan Leaf

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Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

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Contact Seller

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
121,835KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP5FC309723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 309723
  • Mileage 121,835 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****ABSOLUTELY NO GAS STATION VISITS WITH THIS NISSAN LEAF! PURE ELECTRIC, CHARGE AT HOME OR AT CHARGERS! SAVE ON FUEL ALL DAY EVERY DAY! DRIVES LIKE A REGULAR VEHICLE, SAVE ON MAINTENANCE! AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CRUISE, AC, ABS, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOYS, GREAT SIZED TRUNK, SEATS 5, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, SERVICED AND 2 KEYS!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Regenerative braking system, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: electric / variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.3 in., Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery / maintenance due, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Electric charge cord: 120 volt, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772, Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours, Electric motor miles per charge: 84, EV battery capacity: 24 kWh, EV on-board charger rating: 6.6 kW, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Regenerative braking system

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: steel
Solar-tinted glass: front
Wheel covers: full
Window defogger: rear
Electric charge cord: 120 volt
Infotainment screen size: 4.3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder
Warnings and reminders: low battery / maintenance due
Headlights: auto delay off / halogen
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height
Power steering: electric / variable/speed-proportional
Electric motor miles per charge: 84
EV battery capacity: 24 kWh
EV on-board charger rating: 6.6 kW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

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204-509-XXXX

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204-509-0008

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$10,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2015 Nissan Leaf