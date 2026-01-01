$10,991+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Leaf
S
2015 Nissan Leaf
S
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 309723
- Mileage 121,835 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
****ABSOLUTELY NO GAS STATION VISITS WITH THIS NISSAN LEAF! PURE ELECTRIC, CHARGE AT HOME OR AT CHARGERS! SAVE ON FUEL ALL DAY EVERY DAY! DRIVES LIKE A REGULAR VEHICLE, SAVE ON MAINTENANCE! AUTOMATIC, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CRUISE, AC, ABS, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOYS, GREAT SIZED TRUNK, SEATS 5, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL BE SOLD WITH SAFETY, SERVICED AND 2 KEYS!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Regenerative braking system, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: electric / variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: door pockets / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.3 in., Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery / maintenance due, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Electric charge cord: 120 volt, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772, Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours, Electric motor miles per charge: 84, EV battery capacity: 24 kWh, EV on-board charger rating: 6.6 kW, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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204-509-0008