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<p>2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier, Luxury,  Performance and Economy! Pearl White with Black leather interior, Options include,Heated Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse camera, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.  See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2015 Volvo XC60

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E Premier Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14171740

2015 Volvo XC60

T5 Drive-E Premier Plus

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV440MDL0F2683292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11283.0
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier, Luxury,  Performance and Economy! Pearl White with Black leather interior, Options include,Heated Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse camera, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.  See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Volvo XC60