$14,950+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60
T5 Drive-E Premier Plus
2015 Volvo XC60
T5 Drive-E Premier Plus
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11283.0
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier, Luxury, Performance and Economy! Pearl White with Black leather interior, Options include,Heated Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse camera, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
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