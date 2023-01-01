Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

152,760 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
LT AUTOMATIC**4CYL**FRESH SAFETY

LT AUTOMATIC**4CYL**FRESH SAFETY

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB1G7154514

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6396-1
  • Mileage 152,760 KM

