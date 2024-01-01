SOLD
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevy Cruze limited in Mint condition
SAFETIED✅
CLEAN TITLE✅
FULLY DETAILED INSIDE & OUT✅
DRIVE WITH CONFIDENCE!✅
FREE CARFAX REPORT ✅
FINANCE AVAILABLE ✅
GOOD AND BAD CREDIT ✅
O$ DOWN AVAILABLE ✅
READY TO GO✅
We would pay $200 to any of you if your Facebook share leads to a buyer!
Great for uber and everyday use
Cruise control
Power windows
Gunmetal alloy wheels
Fuel efficient
Safetied
Clean title
Apply today drive today!
Extended warranty available!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From VC Motors
Email VC Motors
VC Motors
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
431-338-3636