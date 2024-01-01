Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,000 KM

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH7G7161669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevy Cruze limited in Mint condition

 

SAFETIED✅

CLEAN TITLE✅

FULLY DETAILED INSIDE & OUT✅

DRIVE WITH CONFIDENCE!✅

FREE CARFAX REPORT ✅

FINANCE AVAILABLE ✅

GOOD AND BAD CREDIT ✅

O$ DOWN AVAILABLE ✅

READY TO GO✅

 

We would pay $200 to any of you if your Facebook share leads to a buyer!

 

Great for uber and everyday use 

 

Cruise control 

Power windows

Gunmetal alloy wheels

Fuel efficient 

Safetied 

Clean title

 

Apply today drive today! 

Extended warranty available! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

