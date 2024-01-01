$12,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,133 KM
Vehicle Description
*** Welcome to VC MOTORS***
www.vcmotors.ca
Clean Title, Fresh Saftied, 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, 5 Passenger, 1.4L 4-Cylinder, with an automatic transmission and only 155,133 Kms in excellent condition. Fully detailed inside & out
- Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain Warranty
- Finance Available
- Fresh Safety
- Clean Title
- Carfax Available
- Extended warranty options available
FEATURES:
- Backup Camera
- Keyless Entry
- Push button start
- Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger)
- Sunroof
- Cruise Control
- Traction Control
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Mirrors
- Power locks
- Power Windows
And more!
Dealer # 5759
For complete details, feel free to visit our website:
Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.
Vehicle Features
