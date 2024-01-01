Menu
Looking for a stylish and powerful sedan that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2016 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD, available now at The Car Guy Inc. This sleek black beauty boasts a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy winters and enjoying exhilarating summer drives. With 194,000km on the odometer, this Charger has seen its fair share of the road but is still ready to take you wherever you need to go.

Step inside the spacious and comfortable black leather interior and enjoy a host of premium features. Cruise in style with the push-button start, heated mirrors, power seats, sunroof/moonroof, and premium sound system. This Charger is loaded with convenience features, including keyless entry, power windows, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. Youll also be driving with peace of mind thanks to its comprehensive safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

Here are five features that will make you want to take this Charger for a test drive:

All-Wheel Drive: Perfect for tackling Canadian winters with confidence.
Push-Button Start: A touch of luxury and convenience.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosted mirrors on cold mornings.
Power Seats: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open road.

Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a powerful and stylish sedan with all the features you need. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to see this Dodge Charger in person.

2016 Dodge Charger

194,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

2016 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG8GH357426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GH357426
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

2016 Dodge Charger