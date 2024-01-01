Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR362278

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Sxt in mint condition with second row captain seats, stow and go and tones of storage, drives smooth, no  claims, no accidents 

 

SAFETIED✅

3 Month’s Warranty included✅

Clean title✅

Finance available✅

Good and bad credit✅

O$ down available✅

Ready to go✅

 

 

3rd row seating

Wood trim

Rear air conditioning

Cruise Control 

Traction Control 

Power Mirrors

Power locks 

Power Windows

 

Apply today drive today

 

Extended warranty available

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

VC Motors

431-338-3636

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan