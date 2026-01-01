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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2016 DODGE JOURNEY R/T, AWD 216,094 KM</p> <p>3.6 L V 6 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p> </p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>6 CYLINDER </p> <p>7 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>ALL WHEEL DRIVE</p> <p>AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p>NAVIGATION</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> Asking $7999+ taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2016 Dodge Journey

216,094 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14222322

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
216,094KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG1GT128887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4772
  • Mileage 216,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2016 DODGE JOURNEY R/T, AWD 216,094 KM


3.6 L V 6 CYLINDER ENGINE


 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


6 CYLINDER 


7 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


ALL WHEEL DRIVE


AM/FM/RADIO


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER


NAVIGATION


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 Asking $7999+ taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2016 Dodge Journey