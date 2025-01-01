Menu
2016 Ford Escape

226,600 KM

$9,790

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

12947429

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GXXGUC31348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,600 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2016 Ford Escape SE AWD – Only $9,790 + tax!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call 431-777-7528

Lowest price in Canada! Priced below market for quick sale.
This 2016 Ford Escape SE features efficient 4-cylinder power, all-wheel drive for all-season confidence, and loaded options to make every drive enjoyable.

  • Fresh Manitoba safety inspection

  • Full warranty included

  • Remote start, alloy wheels

  • Lots of power options

  • Clean interior, ready for its next owner

  • Automatic transmission

  • Safety certified and professionally detailed

Why buy from Hiru Auto?
✅ Warranty & service package available
✅ Safety & quality guaranteed
✅ Trades welcome
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer

Visit us at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St or call 431-777-7528 for details and a test drive. This Escape SE burns less fuel than an SUV yet gives you all-weather capability, hurry in before it’s gone!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

431-777-XXXX

(click to show)

431-777-7528

$9,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2016 Ford Escape