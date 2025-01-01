$9,790+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Hiro Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
$9,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,600 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2016 Ford Escape SE AWD – Only $9,790 + tax!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call 431-777-7528
Lowest price in Canada! Priced below market for quick sale.
This 2016 Ford Escape SE features efficient 4-cylinder power, all-wheel drive for all-season confidence, and loaded options to make every drive enjoyable.
Fresh Manitoba safety inspection
Full warranty included
Remote start, alloy wheels
Lots of power options
Clean interior, ready for its next owner
Automatic transmission
Safety certified and professionally detailed
Why buy from Hiru Auto?
✅ Warranty & service package available
✅ Safety & quality guaranteed
✅ Trades welcome
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer
Visit us at Hiru Auto Sales & Service, 585 McGregor St or call 431-777-7528 for details and a test drive. This Escape SE burns less fuel than an SUV yet gives you all-weather capability, hurry in before it’s gone!
