Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2016 Kia Sorento

183,865 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX * Local Trade | 1-Owner *

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX * Local Trade | 1-Owner *

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

183,865KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA5XGG056542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.320 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Kia Sorento