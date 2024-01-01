$21,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
AWD GS| Sunroof, Htd Seats, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
122,425KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CY7G0624592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 624592
- Mileage 122,425 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD GS| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Keyless Access, Cruise Control, Push start, Sport Mode, Blind Spot Monitor, Brand New Brakes, Brand New Tires, One Owner, CLEAN TITLE!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
