AWD GS| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Keyless Access, Cruise Control, Push start, Sport Mode, Blind Spot Monitor, Brand New Brakes, Brand New Tires, One Owner, CLEAN TITLE!

2016 Mazda CX-5

122,425 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

122,425KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CY7G0624592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 624592
  • Mileage 122,425 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD GS| Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Keyless Access, Cruise Control, Push start, Sport Mode, Blind Spot Monitor, Brand New Brakes, Brand New Tires, One Owner, CLEAN TITLE!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-669-1248

