$36,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
Limited Diesel - Lifted, Tuned, Sunroof, Nav, AC Leather!
2016 RAM 1500
Limited Diesel - Lifted, Tuned, Sunroof, Nav, AC Leather!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
146,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7WM3GS195842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT8098
- Mileage 146,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** LIMITED EDITION....TOP OF THE LINE!! LIFTED!! GLOSS METALLIC!! PRISTINE ECO DIESEL!!! *** EXTERIOR GLEAMS LIKE NEW, THIS REALLY IS A SHARP TRUCK!! *** NAVIGATION + SUNROOF + AC VENTILED SEATS + REMOTE START!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY!!! *** Ram Limited- the cream of the crop - with every box ticked and then some! Wicked LIFTED Black on Black and the unmistakable sound of a throaty diesel is sure to turn every head you pass! Loaded with every goodie available!! Genuine Leather Interior Package, similar to the Longhorn interior......only in Onyx Black!! Hard Folding TONNEAU COVER......HD Spray In Bed Liner......Full Length Running Boards......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Dual Port Exhaust......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Contrast Longhorn Limited Stitching & Perforated Inserts......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Control......Memory Seat Settings......Multistage HEATED SEATS......AC VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED 2ND ROW SEATING......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Power Adjustable Pedals......Large 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Sirius XM Radio......Premium ALPINE AUDIO System......Dual Zone Climate......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Factory REMOTE START System......Aftermarket LIFT KIT w/ ROUGH COUNTRY Shock Absorbers......Deep TINTED WINDOWS......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System w/ 4X4 Auto......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4 + 7 Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Tow Haul Mode......Tow Mirrors......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Aftermarket Light Bar......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Fuel Sipping ECODIESEL......and 20 Inch Ram Limited Wheels Wrapped In BEEFY Toyo Open Country Rubber!
Due to 'deleted' modifications, obtaining a passed Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the buyer. Note: Initial Manitoba Safety Inspection has been completed and available.......... with 'emissions deletion' the only item left.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals! Priced to sell at $36,800! Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Due to 'deleted' modifications, obtaining a passed Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the buyer. Note: Initial Manitoba Safety Inspection has been completed and available.......... with 'emissions deletion' the only item left.
Comes with all original Books & Manuals! Priced to sell at $36,800! Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Sale Pending, please contact us to confirm most up-to-date status.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Loaded!! Caramel Lthr, Pano Roof, Nav 72,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 6 M/T Preferred - As New!! 7in Scrn, CarPlay 5,000 KM $36,600 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE - Htd Seats, 7in Touchscreen, CarPlay 38,000 KM $28,600 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2016 RAM 1500