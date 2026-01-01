2017 Acura ILX

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<br>At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.<br><br>MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE<br><br>2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine<br>8-speed Dual-Clutch automatic transmission<br>Front-wheel drive<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Electric power steering<br>4-wheel disc brakes<br>Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)<br>Traction Control System<br><br>SAFETY<br><br>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)<br>Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)<br>Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Collision Mitigation Braking System<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Multi-angle rearview camera<br>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)<br>Vehicle Stability Assist<br>Traction Control System<br>Advanced front, side and curtain airbags<br>Automatic headlights<br>Remote keyless entry<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br>TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT<br><br>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity<br>Bluetooth audio streaming<br>Touchscreen infotainment system<br>USB input<br>Auxiliary input<br>SiriusXM satellite radio capability<br>Steering wheel audio controls<br>Voice recognition<br>Multi-information driver display<br><br>COMFORT / INTERIOR<br><br>Leather seating surfaces<br>Heated front seats<br>Power driver seat with memory settings<br>Power front passenger seat<br>Dual-zone automatic climate control<br>Power moonroof<br>Remote start system<br>Push-button start<br>Power windows<br>Power door locks<br>Leather-wrapped steering wheel<br>Cruise control<br>Tilt and telescopic steering column<br>Auto-dimming rearview mirror<br>Rear seat folding armrest<br><br>EXTERIOR / STYLING<br><br>Power moonroof<br>Automatic LED headlights<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated power exterior mirrors<br>Fog lights<br>Body-colour exterior mirrors<br>Chrome window trim<br>Aftermarket alloy wheels<br><br>DEALER PERMIT No. 4611<br>Stock Number#4978-T<br>McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br>IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

2017 Acura ILX

175,000 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura ILX

Premium l Remote Start l HTD Seats l Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14420685

2017 Acura ILX

Premium l Remote Start l HTD Seats l Sunroof

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
175,000KM
VIN 19UDE2F71HA800154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE

2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine
8-speed Dual-Clutch automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive
Drive Mode Select
Electric power steering
4-wheel disc brakes
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
Traction Control System

SAFETY

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
Blind Spot Monitoring
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Multi-angle rearview camera
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Vehicle Stability Assist
Traction Control System
Advanced front, side and curtain airbags
Automatic headlights
Remote keyless entry
Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT

Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Bluetooth audio streaming
Touchscreen infotainment system
USB input
Auxiliary input
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
Steering wheel audio controls
Voice recognition
Multi-information driver display

COMFORT / INTERIOR

Leather seating surfaces
Heated front seats
Power driver seat with memory settings
Power front passenger seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power moonroof
Remote start system
Push-button start
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Rear seat folding armrest

EXTERIOR / STYLING

Power moonroof
Automatic LED headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated power exterior mirrors
Fog lights
Body-colour exterior mirrors
Chrome window trim
Aftermarket alloy wheels

DEALER PERMIT No. 4611
Stock Number#4978-T
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 Acura ILX