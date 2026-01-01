$12,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Acura ILX
Premium l Remote Start l HTD Seats l Sunroof
2017 Acura ILX
Premium l Remote Start l HTD Seats l Sunroof
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,000KM
VIN 19UDE2F71HA800154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE
2.4L i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine
8-speed Dual-Clutch automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive
Drive Mode Select
Electric power steering
4-wheel disc brakes
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
Traction Control System
SAFETY
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
Blind Spot Monitoring
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Multi-angle rearview camera
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Vehicle Stability Assist
Traction Control System
Advanced front, side and curtain airbags
Automatic headlights
Remote keyless entry
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENT
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Bluetooth audio streaming
Touchscreen infotainment system
USB input
Auxiliary input
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
Steering wheel audio controls
Voice recognition
Multi-information driver display
COMFORT / INTERIOR
Leather seating surfaces
Heated front seats
Power driver seat with memory settings
Power front passenger seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power moonroof
Remote start system
Push-button start
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Rear seat folding armrest
EXTERIOR / STYLING
Power moonroof
Automatic LED headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated power exterior mirrors
Fog lights
Body-colour exterior mirrors
Chrome window trim
Aftermarket alloy wheels
DEALER PERMIT No. 4611
Stock Number#4978-T
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2017 Acura ILX