2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

12,000 KM

Details Description

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Ti AWD 2.0L Turbo - Pano Roof, H/K Stereo, Nav, Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8782883
  • Stock #: SCV7494
  • VIN: ZARFAEEN5H7537237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7494
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** YES... ONLY 12,000 KILOMETERS! *** AWD 2.0L TURBO W/ PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION!! *** HARMON/KARDON STEREO + HEATED LEATHER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Alfa Romeo Giulia comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted mats. Only 12,000 kilometers! Now sale priced at just $42,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

