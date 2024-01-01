Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package Minivan 3.6L V6 Fwd with 162,900 km.</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Very clean inside & out. Equipped with many options including Remote Start, Cruise control, Engine block heater A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, & much more. Priced to sell. Asking $12,900 Including Safety Certification (Valid till July 2024). For any inquires please contact us at [hidden information].</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? WE OFFER FAST AND EASY FINANCING </span></p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,900 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

  1. 1708894759
  2. 1708894759
  3. 1708894759
  4. 1708894759
  5. 1708894756
  6. 1708894756
  7. 1708894758
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

162,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXHR792588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package Minivan 3.6L V6 Fwd with 162,900 km.

Very clean inside & out. Equipped with many options including Remote Start, Cruise control, Engine block heater A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, & much more. Priced to sell. Asking $12,900 Including Safety Certification (Valid till July 2024). For any inquires please contact us at [hidden information].

 

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? WE OFFER FAST AND EASY FINANCING 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From VC Motors

Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT 226,315 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 135,760 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 197,577 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email VC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

Call Dealer

431-338-XXXX

(click to show)

431-338-3636

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
SOLD
VC Motors

431-338-3636

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan