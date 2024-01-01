Menu
Come see this 2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Ford Transit Connect Wagon comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16 Steel w/XLT Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, and Sliding Rear Doors. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2017 Ford Transit Connect

42,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT

2017 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U2575A
  • Mileage 42,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Ford Transit Connect Wagon comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" Steel w/XLT Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communication & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, and Sliding Rear Doors. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 Ford Transit Connect