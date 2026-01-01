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Low km | Local | AWD Yes, those km are real AND a clean CARFAX! Was new from our GM store and in premium condition! Call for details! This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is the real deal only 20,647 km when traded, locally owned, accident-free with a clean CARFAX, and loaded with practical features that make every drive more enjoyable. If youre looking for a capable AWD SUV thats been well cared for and is ready to go, this one deserves your attention. - Only 20,647 km at trade in genuinely low mileage for a 2017 model - Clean CARFAX with no reported accidents - Local vehicle, previously from their own GM store - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling year-round - Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside - Heated front seats for driver and passenger - Alloy wheels and a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior - Rear vision camera, cruise control, and tilt/telescopic steering column At Jaguar Winnipeg, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, wed love to hear from you. Contact us today, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com were here to help you find the right fit. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Expected to arrive the last days of May! Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2017 GMC Terrain

20,647 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 GMC Terrain

SLE Arriving End of May

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14114809

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE Arriving End of May

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,647KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK5H6275917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7J5FK
  • Mileage 20,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km | Local | AWD Yes, those km are real AND a clean CARFAX! Was new from our GM store and in premium condition! Call for details!
This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is the real deal only 20,647 km when traded, locally owned, accident-free with a clean CARFAX, and loaded with practical features that make every drive more enjoyable. If you're looking for a capable AWD SUV that's been well cared for and is ready to go, this one deserves your attention.

- Only 20,647 km at trade in genuinely low mileage for a 2017 model
- Clean CARFAX with no reported accidents
- Local vehicle, previously from their own GM store
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling year-round
- Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Heated front seats for driver and passenger
- Alloy wheels and a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior
- Rear vision camera, cruise control, and tilt/telescopic steering column

At Jaguar Winnipeg, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we'd love to hear from you. Contact us today, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com we're here to help you find the right fit.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Expected to arrive the last days of May!

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Vision Camera

Additional Features

null

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-8030

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$18,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2017 GMC Terrain