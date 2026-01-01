$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE Arriving End of May
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE Arriving End of May
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7J5FK
- Mileage 20,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km | Local | AWD Yes, those km are real AND a clean CARFAX! Was new from our GM store and in premium condition! Call for details!
This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is the real deal only 20,647 km when traded, locally owned, accident-free with a clean CARFAX, and loaded with practical features that make every drive more enjoyable. If you're looking for a capable AWD SUV that's been well cared for and is ready to go, this one deserves your attention.
- Only 20,647 km at trade in genuinely low mileage for a 2017 model
- Clean CARFAX with no reported accidents
- Local vehicle, previously from their own GM store
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling year-round
- Remote Start warm it up before you even step outside
- Heated front seats for driver and passenger
- Alloy wheels and a sharp Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior
- Rear vision camera, cruise control, and tilt/telescopic steering column
At Jaguar Winnipeg, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we'd love to hear from you. Contact us today, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipegjaguar.com we're here to help you find the right fit.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Expected to arrive the last days of May!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030