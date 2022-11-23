Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

88,773 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring Navi Sunroof Leather NO ACCIDENTS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD Touring Navi Sunroof Leather NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 9425064
  2. 9425064
Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

88,773KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9425064
  • Stock #: 128092
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H97HH128092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Olive Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 128092
  • Mileage 88,773 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! AWD, Apple/Android Auto, Navigation, NO ACCIDENTS, Leather, Sunroof, Push start, Remote starter! LOADED! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Custom Conversion
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 152,698 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 105,547 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 76,435 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory