2017 Honda CR-V

$32,991 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9425064

9425064 Stock #: 128092

128092 VIN: 2HKRW2H97HH128092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Olive Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 128092

Mileage 88,773 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Running Boards Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Tonneau Cover Panoramic Sunroof Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Home Link System Captains Chairs Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Custom Conversion Driver Side Airbag Collision Avoidance System Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.