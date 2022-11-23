Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr LX - Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr LX - Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

  1. 9433731
  2. 9433731
  3. 9433731
  4. 9433731
  5. 9433731
  6. 9433731
  7. 9433731
  8. 9433731
  9. 9433731
  10. 9433731
  11. 9433731
  12. 9433731
  13. 9433731
  14. 9433731
  15. 9433731
  16. 9433731
  17. 9433731
  18. 9433731
  19. 9433731
  20. 9433731
  21. 9433731
  22. 9433731
  23. 9433731
  24. 9433731
  25. 9433731
  26. 9433731
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433731
  • Stock #: 5484
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA39HG210435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5484
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 135,000 Km, 4 Cyl, 2.4 L, Auto, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-999-9522 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre

2017 Kia Sorento AWD...
 135,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey L...
 123,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 70,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory