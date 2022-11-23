$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847
2017 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr LX - Heated Seats/Bluetooth
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9433731
- Stock #: 5484
- VIN: 5XYPGDA39HG210435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5484
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 135,000 Km, 4 Cyl, 2.4 L, Auto, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-999-9522 Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.