$17,771+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL Leather | Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL Leather | Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$17,771
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 135,927 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're after a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan that delivers comfort and practicality without compromise, this 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is worth a close look. With low kilometres on the clock and a premium SL trim packed with features, this one stands out from the typical used Altima on the market.
Key Highlights:
- Low mileage at only 135,927 km well below average for a 9-year-old vehicle
- White exterior with a clean, sharp look and black interior
- SL trim level with an upscale feature set beyond the base model
- 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissan's smooth Xtronic CVT for efficient daily driving
- Fuel economy of 8.8L/100km city easy on the budget at the pump
- Front fog lamps and full airbag suite including curtain, side, and front airbags
- Wireless phone connectivity for hands-free use on the go
- Hill Hold Control, Brake Assist, and 4-Wheel ABS for confident, controlled driving
- Speed-sensitive steering and cruise control with steering wheel controls for relaxed highway commutes
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book your test drive today.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555