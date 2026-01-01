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If youre after a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan that delivers comfort and practicality without compromise, this 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is worth a close look. With low kilometres on the clock and a premium SL trim packed with features, this one stands out from the typical used Altima on the market. Key Highlights: - Low mileage at only 135,927 km well below average for a 9-year-old vehicle - White exterior with a clean, sharp look and black interior - SL trim level with an upscale feature set beyond the base model - 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissans smooth Xtronic CVT for efficient daily driving - Fuel economy of 8.8L/100km city easy on the budget at the pump - Front fog lamps and full airbag suite including curtain, side, and front airbags - Wireless phone connectivity for hands-free use on the go - Hill Hold Control, Brake Assist, and 4-Wheel ABS for confident, controlled driving - Speed-sensitive steering and cruise control with steering wheel controls for relaxed highway commutes At Birchwood Ford, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, were here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book your test drive today. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2017 Nissan Altima

135,927 KM

Details Description Features

$17,771

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Leather | Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
14422320

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Leather | Moonroof | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14422320
  2. 14422320
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,771

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,927KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP4HC474932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,927 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're after a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan that delivers comfort and practicality without compromise, this 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is worth a close look. With low kilometres on the clock and a premium SL trim packed with features, this one stands out from the typical used Altima on the market.

Key Highlights:
- Low mileage at only 135,927 km well below average for a 9-year-old vehicle
- White exterior with a clean, sharp look and black interior
- SL trim level with an upscale feature set beyond the base model
- 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with Nissan's smooth Xtronic CVT for efficient daily driving
- Fuel economy of 8.8L/100km city easy on the budget at the pump
- Front fog lamps and full airbag suite including curtain, side, and front airbags
- Wireless phone connectivity for hands-free use on the go
- Hill Hold Control, Brake Assist, and 4-Wheel ABS for confident, controlled driving
- Speed-sensitive steering and cruise control with steering wheel controls for relaxed highway commutes

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and stress-free. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase at birchwoodford.ca, or contact us to book your test drive today.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$17,771

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Nissan Altima