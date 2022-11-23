2017 Nissan Rogue

Anti-Starter

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology

Advanced drive-assist display

AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0") colour display

Hands-free text messaging assistant

USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices

6-Way Manual Driver's Seat

Power windows with driver's one-touch auto-up/down feature

Power door locks with auto-locking feature and selective unlocking logic

5" centre colour display