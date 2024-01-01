Menu
Account
Sign In
PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED SEATS ALL WHEEL DRIVE NAVIGATION LANE DEPARTURE COLLISION AVOIDANCE LIKE NEW!!!!! SHARP AND CLEAN!!

2016 Nissan Rogue

177,129 KM

Details Description Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 11147272
  2. 11147272
  3. 11147272
  4. 11147272
  5. 11147272
  6. 11147272
  7. 11147272
  8. 11147272
  9. 11147272
  10. 11147272
  11. 11147272
  12. 11147272
  13. 11147272
  14. 11147272
  15. 11147272
  16. 11147272
  17. 11147272
  18. 11147272
  19. 11147272
  20. 11147272
  21. 11147272
  22. 11147272
  23. 11147272
  24. 11147272
  25. 11147272
  26. 11147272
  27. 11147272
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,129KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC895718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11155
  • Mileage 177,129 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC ROOF

HEATED SEATS

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

NAVIGATION

LANE DEPARTURE

COLLISION AVOIDANCE



LIKE NEW!!!!!

SHARP AND CLEAN!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Solar-tinted glass
SV Premium Package
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Rear seat folding
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.7
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
SV MOONROOF PACKAGE
Alternator: 110 amps
Front brake width: 1.04
Rear brake width: 0.64
Steering ratio: 17.1
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Axle ratio: 5.69
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 6
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru / rear folding
Blindzone Mirrors (Non-Heated)
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / dual level cargo area / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC 135,397 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 191,429 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 169,209 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue