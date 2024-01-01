$13,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
177,129KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC895718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11155
- Mileage 177,129 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC ROOF
HEATED SEATS
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NAVIGATION
LANE DEPARTURE
COLLISION AVOIDANCE
LIKE NEW!!!!!
SHARP AND CLEAN!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Mechanical
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Solar-tinted glass
SV Premium Package
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Rear seat folding
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.7
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
SV MOONROOF PACKAGE
Alternator: 110 amps
Front brake width: 1.04
Rear brake width: 0.64
Steering ratio: 17.1
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Axle ratio: 5.69
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 6
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru / rear folding
Blindzone Mirrors (Non-Heated)
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / dual level cargo area / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Nissan Rogue