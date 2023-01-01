Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

70,000 KM

Details Description

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Seats, Nav, Rmt Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - Pano Roof, Htd Seats, Nav, Rmt Start!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9708061
  2. 9708061
  3. 9708061
  4. 9708061
  5. 9708061
  6. 9708061
  7. 9708061
  8. 9708061
  9. 9708061
  10. 9708061
  11. 9708061
  12. 9708061
  13. 9708061
  14. 9708061
  15. 9708061
  16. 9708061
  17. 9708061
  18. 9708061
  19. 9708061
  20. 9708061
  21. 9708061
  22. 9708061
  23. 9708061
  24. 9708061
  25. 9708061
  26. 9708061
  27. 9708061
  28. 9708061
  29. 9708061
  30. 9708061
  31. 9708061
  32. 9708061
  33. 9708061
  34. 9708061
  35. 9708061
  36. 9708061
  37. 9708061
  38. 9708061
  39. 9708061
  40. 9708061
  41. 9708061
  42. 9708061
  43. 9708061
  44. 9708061
  45. 9708061
  46. 9708061
  47. 9708061
  48. 9708061
  49. 9708061
  50. 9708061
Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708061
  • Stock #: SCV8305
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC842187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8305
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXTREMELY LOW KM ROGUE SV AWD! ONLY 70K KM!! *** MASSIVE PANO ROOF + HEATED SEATS + REMOTE START!!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY! LOCALLY OWNED!! *** This Rogue is where its at! Super affordable, low km, locally owned Rogue with an Exceptional History- and optioned beautifully! Loaded with features like Massive PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Roof Rails......Power Lift Tailgate......Trunk Privacy Cover......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Flat Bottom Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Large 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW MONITOR......Sirius XM Radio......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Factory REMOTE START System......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4WD System......Dual Zone Climate Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco)......and 17 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This Nissan Rogue comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fitted Rogue mats! Yes, ONLY 70,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $27,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sold to another happy customer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 14,000 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic
2015 Coachmen Mirada...
 22,000 KM
$118,800 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 30,000 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory