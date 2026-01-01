2017 Tesla Model X

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<br>At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE100D Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.57in. data-end=in.60in. /> 100 kWh Battery Pack<br data-start=in.80in. data-end=in.83in. /> Electric Powertrain<br data-start=in.102in. data-end=in.105in. /> Single-Speed Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.140in. data-end=in.143in. /> Regenerative Braking System<br data-start=in.170in. data-end=in.173in. /> Air Suspension<br data-start=in.187in. data-end=in.190in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.207in. data-end=in.210in. /> Power Steering<br data-start=in.224in. data-end=in.227in. /> Supercharging CapabilitySAFETYAutopilot Hardware<br data-start=in.281in. data-end=in.284in. /> Forward Collision Warning<br data-start=in.309in. data-end=in.312in. /> Automatic Emergency Braking<br data-start=in.339in. data-end=in.342in. /> Blind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=in.363in. data-end=in.366in. /> Lane Departure Warning<br data-start=in.388in. data-end=in.391in. /> Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=in.414in. data-end=in.417in. /> 360-Degree Camera System<br data-start=in.441in. data-end=in.444in. /> Rear View Camera<br data-start=in.460in. data-end=in.463in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.491in. data-end=in.494in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.510in. data-end=in.513in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.523in. data-end=in.526in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.557in. data-end=in.560in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.582in. data-end=in.585in. /> Child Safety Locks<br data-start=in.603in. data-end=in.606in. /> Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.680in. data-end=in.683in. /> Navigation System<br data-start=in.700in. data-end=in.703in. /> Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.725in. data-end=in.728in. /> Premium Audio System<br data-start=in.748in. data-end=in.751in. /> Voice Command System<br data-start=in.771in. data-end=in.774in. /> USB Connectivity<br data-start=in.790in. data-end=in.793in. /> Wi-Fi Connectivity<br data-start=in.811in. data-end=in.814in. /> Over-the-Air Software Updates<br data-start=in.843in. data-end=in.846in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.859in. data-end=in.862in. /> Phone Key Capability<br data-start=in.882in. data-end=in.885in. /> Remote Vehicle Access App<br data-start=in.910in. data-end=in.913in. /> Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Seating Surfaces<br data-start=in.995in. data-end=in.998in. /> Heated Front Seats<br data-start=in.1016in. data-end=in.1019in. /> Heated Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1036in. data-end=in.1039in. /> Power Driver Seat<br data-start=in.1056in. data-end=in.1059in. /> Power Passenger Seat<br data-start=in.1079in. data-end=in.1082in. /> Memory Driver Seat<br data-start=in.1100in. data-end=in.1103in. /> Dual Zone Climate Control<br data-start=in.1128in. data-end=in.1131in. /> Panoramic Windshield<br data-start=in.1151in. data-end=in.1154in. /> Power Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1178in. data-end=in.1181in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.1194in. data-end=in.1197in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.1213in. data-end=in.1216in. /> Power Folding Mirrors<br data-start=in.1237in. data-end=in.1240in. /> Premium Interior Trim<br data-start=in.1261in. data-end=in.1264in. /> Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGFalcon Wing Rear Doors<br data-start=in.1332in. data-end=in.1335in. /> LED Headlights<br data-start=in.1349in. data-end=in.1352in. /> LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=in.1378in. data-end=in.1381in. /> Power Liftgate<br data-start=in.1395in. data-end=in.1398in. /> Automatic Presenting Front Doors<br data-start=in.1430in. data-end=in.1433in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1445in. data-end=in.1448in. /> Glass Roof<br data-start=in.1458in. data-end=in.1461in. /> Flush Door Handles<br data-start=in.1479in. data-end=in.1482in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1501in. data-end=in.1504in. /> Rear Spoiler<br data-start=in.1516in. data-end=in.1519in. /> Tinted GlassOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability<br data-start=in.1584in. data-end=in.1587in. /> Air Suspension Height Adjustment<br data-start=in.1619in. data-end=in.1622in. /> Traction Management System<br data-start=in.1648in. data-end=in.1651in. /> Long Range Driving Capability<br data-start=in.1680in. data-end=in.1683in. /> Regenerative Braking ControlDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1734in. data-end=in.1737in. /> Stock Number#4930<br data-start=in.1754in. data-end=in.1757in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2017 Tesla Model X

177,797 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Tesla Model X

100D l Upgraded FSD Computer 3.0 l Falcon Doors l Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
14180431

2017 Tesla Model X

100D l Upgraded FSD Computer 3.0 l Falcon Doors l Clean CARFAX

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
177,797KM
VIN 5YJXCAE21HF060808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,797 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE100D Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
100 kWh Battery Pack
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Air Suspension
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering
Supercharging CapabilitySAFETYAutopilot Hardware
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
360-Degree Camera System
Rear View Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
USB Connectivity
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access App
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Driver Seat
Dual Zone Climate Control
Panoramic Windshield
Power Folding Rear Seats
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGFalcon Wing Rear Doors
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Automatic Presenting Front Doors
Alloy Wheels
Glass Roof
Flush Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Tinted GlassOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Air Suspension Height Adjustment
Traction Management System
Long Range Driving Capability
Regenerative Braking ControlDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4930
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 Tesla Model X