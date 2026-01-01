$29,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Tesla Model X
100D l Upgraded FSD Computer 3.0 l Falcon Doors l Clean CARFAX
2017 Tesla Model X
100D l Upgraded FSD Computer 3.0 l Falcon Doors l Clean CARFAX
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
177,797KM
VIN 5YJXCAE21HF060808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,797 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE100D Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
100 kWh Battery Pack
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Air Suspension
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering
Supercharging CapabilitySAFETYAutopilot Hardware
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
360-Degree Camera System
Rear View Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
USB Connectivity
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access App
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Driver Seat
Dual Zone Climate Control
Panoramic Windshield
Power Folding Rear Seats
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGFalcon Wing Rear Doors
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Automatic Presenting Front Doors
Alloy Wheels
Glass Roof
Flush Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Tinted GlassOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Air Suspension Height Adjustment
Traction Management System
Long Range Driving Capability
Regenerative Braking ControlDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4930
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2017 Tesla Model X