2018 Acura RDX
ELITE
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 300250
- Mileage 146,991 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- Elite Package
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sunroof
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Navigation System
The 2018 Acura RDX Elite is a luxurious and versatile SUV that combines advanced technology with premium comfort. This vehicle features the Elite package, which includes top-of-the-line amenities and upgrades. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides enhanced traction and control, making it ideal for various driving conditions. The interior boasts leather seats and heated seats for maximum comfort, while the navigation system ensures easy route planning for any journey. A sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the cabin, enhancing the driving experience. Known for its reliability and luxury, the Acura RDX Elite is perfect for those seeking a high-quality SUV with modern features.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Match Auto Market
+ taxes & licensing
