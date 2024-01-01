Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>Elite Package</li><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Leather Seats</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Navigation System</li></ul><p>The 2018 Acura RDX Elite is a luxurious and versatile SUV that combines advanced technology with premium comfort. This vehicle features the Elite package, which includes top-of-the-line amenities and upgrades. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides enhanced traction and control, making it ideal for various driving conditions. The interior boasts leather seats and heated seats for maximum comfort, while the navigation system ensures easy route planning for any journey. A sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the cabin, enhancing the driving experience. Known for its reliability and luxury, the Acura RDX Elite is perfect for those seeking a high-quality SUV with modern features.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2018 Acura RDX

146,991 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura RDX

ELITE

2018 Acura RDX

ELITE

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,991KM
VIN 5J8TB4H79JL800250

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 300250
  Mileage 146,991 KM

High Value Options:

  Elite Package
  All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  Sunroof
  Leather Seats
  Heated Seats
  Navigation System

The 2018 Acura RDX Elite is a luxurious and versatile SUV that combines advanced technology with premium comfort. This vehicle features the Elite package, which includes top-of-the-line amenities and upgrades. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it provides enhanced traction and control, making it ideal for various driving conditions. The interior boasts leather seats and heated seats for maximum comfort, while the navigation system ensures easy route planning for any journey. A sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the cabin, enhancing the driving experience. Known for its reliability and luxury, the Acura RDX Elite is perfect for those seeking a high-quality SUV with modern features.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2018 Acura RDX