$42,997+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3
M40i LOW KM | ULTIMATE | LOCAL |
2018 BMW X3
M40i LOW KM | ULTIMATE | LOCAL |
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$42,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 48,889 KM
Vehicle Description
The legendary M40i trim, previously locally and boasting a clean CARFAX. Not to mention the Ultimate trim package containing almost every concievable option you could want in 2018! From wireless Apple Carplay +, Active Cruise and real leather interior, it checks every box. Come down and see it today!
- Ultimate Package
- BMW Display Key
- Comfort Access
- Front and Rear Seat Heating
- Ambient Lighting
- Ambient Air Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Wireless Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- On-Board Navigation
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Performance Control
- 21 M Alloy Wheels
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799