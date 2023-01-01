Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9560095
  • Stock #: 1287
  • VIN: 3GCUKTECXJG207041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 HIGH COUNTRY CREW CAB 5.3L FULLY LOADED. THIS TRCUK HAS COMMAND START AND HEATED AND COOLED SEATS WITH A HEATED STEERING WHEEL WHICH IS SO NICE FOR OUR COLD WINTERS WE GET. THE TRUCK IS WELL TAKEN CARE OF AND SHOWS WITH THE CLEAN CARFAX. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND TIRES

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

