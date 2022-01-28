Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

80,000 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !!

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD - Sunroof, Htd Steering & Leather !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8164123
  • Stock #: SCV6586
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY9J0227293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WOW JAPANESE LUXURY 7 PASSENGER SUV! *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE + HEATED LEATHER SEATS + HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! *** POWER SUNROOF + POWER LIFTGATE!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Mazda CX-9 comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory MAZDA WARRANTY, and custom fitted CX-9 all-weather rubber mats. Now on sale for just $36,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

