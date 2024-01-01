Menu
Account
Sign In
*** <strong>SPORTY BLUE STREAK PEARL BLACKOUT PKG! *** TONNEAU COVER, REMOTE START, SPRAY-IN LINER, STEP BARS!! *** TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES, TOW PACKAGE, 20-INCH BLACKOUT WHEELS!!! *** </strong>Absolutely stunning colour combination - blue pearl with a black and grey two-tone interior... This Ram really pops!! Very well-maintained vehicle, beautiful shape inside and out, must be seen. Fitted with tons of factory upgrades like the <strong>PREFERRED PACKAGE </strong>(like a Sport Appearance Package) w/ Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille & Front Fascia......<strong>FOG LIGHTS</strong>......Spray-In <strong>BEDLINER</strong>......<strong>TONNEAU COVER</strong>......<b>RUNNING BOARDS</b>......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Mud Flaps Front & Rear.....Power Heated Mirrors!! <strong>BLACKOUT PACKAGE </strong>w/ <strong>20X8 INCH SEMI GLOSS BLACK ALLOY RIMS</strong>......Blackout Headlights, Exterior Mirrors, Door Handles, Running Boards, Emblems! This sporty Ram is loaded with many more great features like a <strong>MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN </strong>w/ Bluetooth Connectivity......Locking Tailgate......<strong>BACKUP CAMERA</strong>......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......SiriusXM Ready......Box Lighting......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Folding Rear Bench......<b>KEYLESS ENTRY</b>......Factory <strong>TOW PACKAGE </strong>w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Class IV Hitch Receiver......Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler......<strong>3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE</strong>......Factory Optioned <strong>8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong>......Electronic Shift on the Fly <strong>4X4/4WD </strong>w/ Lo & Lock......Traction Control......<strong>20 INCH BLACK ALLOYS</strong> w/ <strong>BIG TREAD TOYO A/T III TIRES</strong>!!<br /><br />This Stunner of a Ram 1500 comes with all Original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and Fitted All Weather Mats. Only 118,000 kms, now sale priced at just $33,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 RAM 1500

118,000 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

Blackout Pkg 4X4 - Rmt St, Tonneau, Bedlinr, Tow Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Blackout Pkg 4X4 - Rmt St, Tonneau, Bedlinr, Tow Pkg

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10889460
  2. 10889460
  3. 10889460
  4. 10889460
  5. 10889460
  6. 10889460
  7. 10889460
  8. 10889460
  9. 10889460
  10. 10889460
  11. 10889460
  12. 10889460
  13. 10889460
  14. 10889460
  15. 10889460
  16. 10889460
  17. 10889460
  18. 10889460
  19. 10889460
  20. 10889460
  21. 10889460
  22. 10889460
  23. 10889460
  24. 10889460
  25. 10889460
  26. 10889460
  27. 10889460
  28. 10889460
  29. 10889460
  30. 10889460
  31. 10889460
  32. 10889460
  33. 10889460
  34. 10889460
  35. 10889460
  36. 10889460
  37. 10889460
  38. 10889460
  39. 10889460
  40. 10889460
  41. 10889460
  42. 10889460
  43. 10889460
  44. 10889460
  45. 10889460
  46. 10889460
  47. 10889460
  48. 10889460
Contact Seller

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FG3JS235368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT9311
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SPORTY BLUE STREAK PEARL BLACKOUT PKG! *** TONNEAU COVER, REMOTE START, SPRAY-IN LINER, STEP BARS!! *** TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES, TOW PACKAGE, 20-INCH BLACKOUT WHEELS!!! *** Absolutely stunning colour combination - blue pearl with a black and grey two-tone interior... This Ram really pops!! Very well-maintained vehicle, beautiful shape inside and out, must be seen. Fitted with tons of factory upgrades like the PREFERRED PACKAGE (like a Sport Appearance Package) w/ Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille & Front Fascia......FOG LIGHTS......Spray-In BEDLINER......TONNEAU COVER......RUNNING BOARDS......REMOTE START......Mud Flaps Front & Rear.....Power Heated Mirrors!! BLACKOUT PACKAGE w/ 20X8 INCH SEMI GLOSS BLACK ALLOY RIMS......Blackout Headlights, Exterior Mirrors, Door Handles, Running Boards, Emblems! This sporty Ram is loaded with many more great features like a MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Bluetooth Connectivity......Locking Tailgate......BACKUP CAMERA......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......SiriusXM Ready......Box Lighting......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Folding Rear Bench......KEYLESS ENTRY......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Class IV Hitch Receiver......Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler......3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE......Factory Optioned 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD w/ Lo & Lock......Traction Control......20 INCH BLACK ALLOYS w/ BIG TREAD TOYO A/T III TIRES!!

This Stunner of a Ram 1500 comes with all Original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and Fitted All Weather Mats. Only 118,000 kms, now sale priced at just $33,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD V6 - Htd Lthr, Nav, DVD Player, Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD V6 - Htd Lthr, Nav, DVD Player, Sunroof 210,000 KM $9,600 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Hemi - Boss Stereo, Exhaust, Fender Flares, Tonneau for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Hemi - Boss Stereo, Exhaust, Fender Flares, Tonneau 283,000 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX M/T Cobb Tuner & Exhaust, Htd Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX M/T Cobb Tuner & Exhaust, Htd Seats 176,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500