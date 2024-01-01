$33,800+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Blackout Pkg 4X4 - Rmt St, Tonneau, Bedlinr, Tow Pkg
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
118,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FG3JS235368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9311
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SPORTY BLUE STREAK PEARL BLACKOUT PKG! *** TONNEAU COVER, REMOTE START, SPRAY-IN LINER, STEP BARS!! *** TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES, TOW PACKAGE, 20-INCH BLACKOUT WHEELS!!! *** Absolutely stunning colour combination - blue pearl with a black and grey two-tone interior... This Ram really pops!! Very well-maintained vehicle, beautiful shape inside and out, must be seen. Fitted with tons of factory upgrades like the PREFERRED PACKAGE (like a Sport Appearance Package) w/ Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille & Front Fascia......FOG LIGHTS......Spray-In BEDLINER......TONNEAU COVER......RUNNING BOARDS......REMOTE START......Mud Flaps Front & Rear.....Power Heated Mirrors!! BLACKOUT PACKAGE w/ 20X8 INCH SEMI GLOSS BLACK ALLOY RIMS......Blackout Headlights, Exterior Mirrors, Door Handles, Running Boards, Emblems! This sporty Ram is loaded with many more great features like a MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN w/ Bluetooth Connectivity......Locking Tailgate......BACKUP CAMERA......Steering Wheel Media & Cruise Controls......SiriusXM Ready......Box Lighting......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Folding Rear Bench......KEYLESS ENTRY......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors......Tow/Haul Mode......Class IV Hitch Receiver......Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler......3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE......Factory Optioned 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD w/ Lo & Lock......Traction Control......20 INCH BLACK ALLOYS w/ BIG TREAD TOYO A/T III TIRES!!
This Stunner of a Ram 1500 comes with all Original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs, and Fitted All Weather Mats. Only 118,000 kms, now sale priced at just $33,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
