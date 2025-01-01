Menu
93,250 KM

LIMITED- MEGA CAB W/RAM BOX, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX!

LIMITED- MEGA CAB W/RAM BOX, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

VIN 3C6UR5PL5JG191536

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 RAM 2500 Limited is a top-tier heavy-duty truck that combines robust performance with luxurious comfort. This truck is designed for those who need a reliable workhorse that doesn't compromise on style and amenities. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or enjoying a weekend getaway, this truck is ready for the challenge. With its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, advanced technology, and refined interior, the RAM 2500 Limited is a top choice for those who demand the best in a heavy-duty truck.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 RAM 2500 LIMITED
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Proactive Roll Avoidance
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.7L I6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Considering purchasing a camper trailer as well? Reduce your payments by up to $100/mo with a combination package, mix & match any truck and any trailer! To view our complete inventory of new & used RV's and campers click here: RVs and Camper Trailers

In addition to this used 2018 RAM 2500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

