Touring AWD| MANUAL 6Speed, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, ONE OWNER, PERFECT SERVICE RECORDS, NO ACCIDENTS!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

85,525 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
85,525KM
VIN JF2GTABC8JG341255

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 341255
  • Mileage 85,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring AWD| MANUAL 6Speed, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, ONE OWNER, PERFECT SERVICE RECORDS, NO ACCIDENTS!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

