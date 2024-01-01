$23,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring Manual 6Spd| Carplay/1 Owner/0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,525KM
VIN JF2GTABC8JG341255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 341255
- Mileage 85,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring AWD| MANUAL 6Speed, Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, ONE OWNER, PERFECT SERVICE RECORDS, NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
