$17,492+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE Locally Owned | Low KM
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE Locally Owned | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$17,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Looking for a dependable daily driver that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology? This 2018 Toyota Corolla LE brings together a proven powertrain, practical interior features, and modern connectivity in a well-maintained package with 91,575 km on the clock priced for the budget-conscious buyer who wants reliability without the new-car price tag.
Key Features:
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive
- 7" colour touchscreen with AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT audio, dual USB ports, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
- Heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming and turn signal indicators
- Rearview backup camera for confident parking and maneuvering
- Power windows with driver and passenger 1-touch up/down functionality
- Full suite of airbags including curtain, side-mounted, and front airbags with occupancy sensor
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for comfortable highway driving
- 60/40 folding rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us in person or browse online at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Corolla, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Nissan
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204-261-3490