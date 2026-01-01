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Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera Looking for a dependable daily driver that doesnt compromise on comfort or technology? This 2018 Toyota Corolla LE brings together a proven powertrain, practical interior features, and modern connectivity in a well-maintained package with 91,575 km on the clock priced for the budget-conscious buyer who wants reliability without the new-car price tag. Key Features: - 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive - 7 colour touchscreen with AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT audio, dual USB ports, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming - Heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming and turn signal indicators - Rearview backup camera for confident parking and maneuvering - Power windows with driver and passenger 1-touch up/down functionality - Full suite of airbags including curtain, side-mounted, and front airbags with occupancy sensor - Cruise control with steering wheel controls for comfortable highway driving - 60/40 folding rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us in person or browse online at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Corolla, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2018 Toyota Corolla

91,575 KM

Details Description Features

$17,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Locally Owned | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14110093

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE Locally Owned | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 14110093
  2. 14110093
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Sale

$17,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,575KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7JC064612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Looking for a dependable daily driver that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology? This 2018 Toyota Corolla LE brings together a proven powertrain, practical interior features, and modern connectivity in a well-maintained package with 91,575 km on the clock priced for the budget-conscious buyer who wants reliability without the new-car price tag.

Key Features:
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive
- 7" colour touchscreen with AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT audio, dual USB ports, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
- Heated, power-folding side mirrors with driver auto-dimming and turn signal indicators
- Rearview backup camera for confident parking and maneuvering
- Power windows with driver and passenger 1-touch up/down functionality
- Full suite of airbags including curtain, side-mounted, and front airbags with occupancy sensor
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for comfortable highway driving
- 60/40 folding rear seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us in person or browse online at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Corolla, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$17,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Toyota Corolla