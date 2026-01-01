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<p>2019 Ford F150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box</p><p>🎯FRESH SAFETY<br>🎯CLEAN TITLE<br>🎯3.5L ENGINE<br>🎯4WD<br>🎯PUSH START / KEYLESS ENTRY<br>🎯SUNROOF<br>🎯LEATHER SEATS<br>🎯AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION<br>🎯211,619 Km<br>🎯CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>💰Price $24,900 + Taxes</p><p>📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)<br>     585 McGregor Street<br>     Winnipeg.<br>☎️204-887-4663</p>

2019 Ford F-150

211,619 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14199953

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
211,619KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E45KFC50775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,619 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

🎯FRESH SAFETY
🎯CLEAN TITLE
🎯3.5L ENGINE
🎯4WD
🎯PUSH START / KEYLESS ENTRY
🎯SUNROOF
🎯LEATHER SEATS
🎯AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
🎯211,619 Km
🎯CARFAX AVAILABLE

💰Price $24,900 + Taxes

📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
     585 McGregor Street
     Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2019 Ford F-150