$24,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
211,619KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E45KFC50775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,619 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
🎯FRESH SAFETY
🎯CLEAN TITLE
🎯3.5L ENGINE
🎯4WD
🎯PUSH START / KEYLESS ENTRY
🎯SUNROOF
🎯LEATHER SEATS
🎯AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
🎯211,619 Km
🎯CARFAX AVAILABLE
💰Price $24,900 + Taxes
📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
Call Dealer
204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2019 Ford F-150