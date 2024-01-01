$37,356+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation | 2-year Maintenance Free |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$37,356
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 147,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
Experience rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Featuring the impressive X31 Off Road Package, this truck is ready for any adventure.
- BOSE Speaker System for premium audio quality
- HD Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated steering wheel and seats for all-weather comfort
- 5.3L 8 cyl. engine paired with 4WD for powerful performance
- GMC 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- StabiliTrak stability control system for improved handling
- LED fog lamps for better visibility in challenging conditions
Discover the perfect blend of capability and luxury at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want!
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
204-837-5811