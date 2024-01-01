Menu
Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Experience rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Featuring the impressive X31 Off Road Package, this truck is ready for any adventure. - BOSE Speaker System for premium audio quality - HD Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety and convenience - Heated steering wheel and seats for all-weather comfort - 5.3L 8 cyl. engine paired with 4WD for powerful performance - GMC 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot capability - StabiliTrak stability control system for improved handling - LED fog lamps for better visibility in challenging conditions Discover the perfect blend of capability and luxury at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Ready to experience this Sierra 1500 for yourself? Book a test drive today or contact us for more information. Our team is here to help you find the ideal truck for your needs. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

147,358 KM

$37,356

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | 2-year Maintenance Free |

11963526

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$37,356

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,358KM
VIN 1GTU9CED1KZ361725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade | X31 Off Road Package | BOSE Speaker System | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats |
Experience rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Featuring the impressive X31 Off Road Package, this truck is ready for any adventure.

- BOSE Speaker System for premium audio quality
- HD Rear Vision Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated steering wheel and seats for all-weather comfort
- 5.3L 8 cyl. engine paired with 4WD for powerful performance
- GMC 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hotspot capability
- StabiliTrak stability control system for improved handling
- LED fog lamps for better visibility in challenging conditions

Discover the perfect blend of capability and luxury at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Ready to experience this Sierra 1500 for yourself? Book a test drive today or contact us for more information. Our team is here to help you find the ideal truck for your needs.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Mechanical

4-wheel drive

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
Front
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
leather-wrapped
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
outside heated power-adjustable
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
deep-tinted
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
steering wheel-mounted
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-XXXX

204-837-5811

$37,356

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2019 GMC Sierra 1500