2019 Infiniti QX50
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9530
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** METICULOUS, PRISTINE, yes, those are the adjectives that describe this Luxury SUV!! *** We originally sold this vehicle when almost new at 2,000 kms. We were fortunate enough to receive this vehicle back on trade with now only 51,000 kms. It is absolutely gorgeous along with being exceptionally well maintained and cared for. Pride of ownership definitely very evident, fully ceramic coated by the prior owner, protective 3M wrap, and fully loaded with all high end amenities!! Full PANORAMIC SUNROOF!......HEATED SEATS......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR......DUAL TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia!......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW......Park Assist Sensors w/ Moving Object Detection......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......POWER LIFTGATE......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......NAVIGATION PACKAGE......Factory REMOTE START......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......LED Daytime Running Lights......Roof Rack Rails......Drive Mode Selector (Sport, Standard, Eco, Personal)......Fold Flat Rear Seats provide a TON of Cargo Area!......Fog Lights.......Multimedia Connections (USB)......Automatic AWD / 4WD System......Powerful 2.0L Turbo Provides Great Fuel Economy!......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Dark Tinted Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Rain Sensing Wipers......and Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Tow Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit Mats. Yes, only 51,000 kms!! with Extended Warranty available. Priced at only $35,800!!! NOTE: Save $1,000 with dealer financing on site!! Now only $34,800!!! Are there other Infinities on the market? Yes, but very few in this condition, with this exceptional local history and with these options. Must see and drive. Certainly a purchase for a discerning buyer!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
