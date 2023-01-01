2019 Infiniti QX50

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>*** METICULOUS, PRISTINE, yes, those are the adjectives that describe this Luxury SUV!! *** We originally sold this vehicle when almost new at 2,000 kms. We were fortunate enough to receive this vehicle back on trade with now only 51,000 kms. It is absolutely gorgeous along with being exceptionally well maintained and cared for. Pride of ownership definitely very evident, fully ceramic coated by the prior owner, protective 3M wrap, and fully loaded with all high end amenities!!</strong> Full <strong>PANORAMIC SUNROOF</strong>!......<strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......Premium <strong>LEATHER INTERIOR</strong>......<strong>DUAL TOUCHSCREEN </strong>Multimedia!......<strong>REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW</strong>......Park Assist Sensors w/ Moving Object Detection......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......<strong>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</strong>......<strong>POWER LIFTGATE</strong>......<strong>BLUETOOTH </strong>Handsfree Connectivity......<strong>NAVIGATION PACKAGE</strong>......Factory <strong>REMOTE START</strong>......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......LED Daytime Running Lights......Roof Rack Rails......Drive Mode Selector (Sport, Standard, Eco, Personal)......Fold Flat Rear Seats provide a TON of Cargo Area!......Fog Lights.......Multimedia Connections (<strong>USB</strong>)......Automatic <strong>AWD / 4WD </strong>System......Powerful <strong>2.0L Turbo</strong> Provides Great Fuel Economy!......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Dark Tinted Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Rain Sensing Wipers......and Alloy Wheels!<br /><br />Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Tow Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit Mats. Yes, only 51,000 kms!! with Extended Warranty available. Priced at only $35,800!!! <strong>NOTE: Save $1,000 with dealer financing on site!! Now only $34,800!!! </strong>Are there other Infinities on the market? Yes, but very few in this condition, with this exceptional local history and with these options. Must see and drive. Certainly a purchase for a discerning buyer!!<br /> <br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908</p> <p>Sold to another happy customer</p>

2019 Infiniti QX50

51,000 KM

Details Description

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Infiniti QX50

FULLY OPTIONED, IMMAC!! Nav & Pano Roof!! $34,800 financed!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

FULLY OPTIONED, IMMAC!! Nav & Pano Roof!! $34,800 financed!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10787367
  2. 10787367
  3. 10787367
  4. 10787367
  5. 10787367
  6. 10787367
  7. 10787367
  8. 10787367
  9. 10787367
  10. 10787367
  11. 10787367
  12. 10787367
  13. 10787367
  14. 10787367
  15. 10787367
  16. 10787367
  17. 10787367
  18. 10787367
  19. 10787367
  20. 10787367
  21. 10787367
  22. 10787367
  23. 10787367
  24. 10787367
  25. 10787367
  26. 10787367
  27. 10787367
  28. 10787367
  29. 10787367
  30. 10787367
  31. 10787367
  32. 10787367
  33. 10787367
  34. 10787367
  35. 10787367
  36. 10787367
Contact Seller

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,000KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M34KF145517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV9530
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** METICULOUS, PRISTINE, yes, those are the adjectives that describe this Luxury SUV!! *** We originally sold this vehicle when almost new at 2,000 kms. We were fortunate enough to receive this vehicle back on trade with now only 51,000 kms. It is absolutely gorgeous along with being exceptionally well maintained and cared for. Pride of ownership definitely very evident, fully ceramic coated by the prior owner, protective 3M wrap, and fully loaded with all high end amenities!! Full PANORAMIC SUNROOF!......HEATED SEATS......Premium LEATHER INTERIOR......DUAL TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia!......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW......Park Assist Sensors w/ Moving Object Detection......Dual Climate Control w/ Dedicated Rear Controls......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......POWER LIFTGATE......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......NAVIGATION PACKAGE......Factory REMOTE START......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Support......LED Daytime Running Lights......Roof Rack Rails......Drive Mode Selector (Sport, Standard, Eco, Personal)......Fold Flat Rear Seats provide a TON of Cargo Area!......Fog Lights.......Multimedia Connections (USB)......Automatic AWD / 4WD System......Powerful 2.0L Turbo Provides Great Fuel Economy!......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......Dark Tinted Windows......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Rain Sensing Wipers......and Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Tow Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit Mats. Yes, only 51,000 kms!! with Extended Warranty available. Priced at only $35,800!!! NOTE: Save $1,000 with dealer financing on site!! Now only $34,800!!! Are there other Infinities on the market? Yes, but very few in this condition, with this exceptional local history and with these options. Must see and drive. Certainly a purchase for a discerning buyer!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sold to another happy customer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD - Sunroof, Htd Leather, Htd Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD - Sunroof, Htd Leather, Htd Steering 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 4WD- Diamnd Htd Lthr, Nav, Sunrf, Loaded!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 4WD- Diamnd Htd Lthr, Nav, Sunrf, Loaded!! 18,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon SLT - Pano Roof, Htd/Coold Lthr, Bose, Rear Screens for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Yukon SLT - Pano Roof, Htd/Coold Lthr, Bose, Rear Screens 35,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50