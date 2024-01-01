Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Infiniti QX50

66,184 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Infiniti QX50

Sensory Accident Free | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX50

Sensory Accident Free | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 11302667
  3. 11302667
  4. 11302667
  5. 11302667
  6. 11302667
  7. 11302667
  8. 11302667
  9. 11302667
  10. 11302667
  11. 11302667
  12. 11302667
  13. 11302667
  14. 11302667
  15. 11302667
  16. 11302667
  17. 11302667
  18. 11302667
  19. 11302667
  20. 11302667
  21. 11302667
  22. 11302667
  23. 11302667
  24. 11302667
  25. 11302667
  26. 11302667
  27. 11302667
  28. 11302667
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,184KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M35KF115863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Dark Tinted Alloy
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide, recline, lift, thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Full Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
forward emergency braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Easy Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
LIFT
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Turbo/Supercharger Boost
voice recognition for audio
Infiniti Controller
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: upper 8" and lower 7" VGA LCD touch screens
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90-day complimentary trial
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including music search by voice
AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player
4 USBs (2 IP lower
1 front centre console
1 rear of front centre console)
active noise cancellation and 6 speakers
Windows and Remote Start
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console
manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power driver seat lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 74,423 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Juke SL Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Nissan Juke SL Locally Owned | Low KM's 141,381 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Soul EX Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner 55,379 KM $25,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50